[SBS Star] Ong Seong-wu Visits His Birthday-themed Cafe Prepared by Fans Despite Hectic Schedule
[SBS Star] Ong Seong-wu Visits His Birthday-themed Cafe Prepared by Fans Despite Hectic Schedule

작성 2019.08.27 15:44
Actor Ong Seong-wu paid a visit to a café where his fans were holding a special event to celebrate his birthday.

On August 26, one café in Hongdae, Seoul shared a post on their Twitter that made Ong Seong-wu's fans gasp in surprise.

Along with photos of Ong Seong-wu in the café, they wrote, "Ong Seong-wu came to our café with his family at 19:27:56 today."

They continued, "Not only was he good-looking, but also polite and gentle. Thank you so much for coming all the way here, Ong Seong-wu!"Ong Seong WuOng Seong WuThis was a café where fans had temporarily turned it into Ong Seong-wu-themed place in celebration of his birthday on August 25.

A lot of fans visited the café since the event had started, but nobody expected Ong Seong-wu to actually visit the place, because they knew he is extremely busy with his drama these days.Ong Seong WuOng Seong WuWhile many fans were regretting going to the café only on his birthday and not the day after, other posts were uploaded online which made their jealousy grew even more.

It turned out some fans happened to be there when Ong Seong-wu visited the café, so they managed to take a photo with him and get his autograph.

Then, those lucky fans had shared stories and their words were just full of excitement.Ong Seong WuOng Seong WuMeanwhile, Ong Seong-wu stars in JTBC's Mon-Tue drama 'At Eighteen' with actress Kim Hyang Gi.

(Credit= 'milkpongdang' 'hyewon113' Twitter, Online Community)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star)  
