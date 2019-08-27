[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun & Ahn Jae Hyeon Fought for Hours When the Cameras Were Off?

Although the couple became famous for their lovey-dovey relationship, actress Koo Hye Sun and actor Ahn Jae Hyeon were facing marital discord years before what they are dealing with today.On August 26 episode of Channel A's talk show 'Rumor Has It', the show highlighted Koo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyeon's ongoing divorce scandal.The show interviewed a producer from Koo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyeon's previous reality show 'Newlyweds Diary' to reveal that the couple was not a perfect match as it seemed to be.'Newlywed Diary' aimed to reveal the reality of a married couple as they spent time together at a vacation home.Koo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyeon got married in May 2016, and appeared on the show together in February 2017.The producer of the show revealed that Koo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyeon would go into a room that didn't have any cameras and fight for hours, and once they did not come out for straight six hours arguing.One of the cast members revealed, "One producer of 'Newlyweds Diary' claimed that the two would go inside the room, which was meant to be used as a changing room for their convenience, and have a conversation for one to two hours. The producer said the longest they've been inside the room was six hours."(Credit= Channel A Rumor Has It, tvN Newlyweds Diary)(SBS Star)