[SBS Star] Taeyeon Replies Lovelyz JIN's Message in the Sweetest Way Possible
Taeyeon of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation moved JIN of another girl group Lovelyz with a reaction she has shown after getting a heartfelt message from her.

On August 25, JIN held a live broadcast to share what she has been up to and interact with her fans.
JINOn this day, JIN revealed that she has an Instagram account that she only uses to follow all the artists she likes without letting others know.

JIN said, "I follow Taeyeon on my Instagram. I was able to reduce my fatigue and stress by listening to her new track 'All About You'."
JINShe continued, "I was so grateful for that, and the song was so good that it even made me cry. I wasn't sure if she was going to write me back, but I wanted to let her know who I was anyway, so I sent her a message through Instagram the other day."
JINJIN added while showing the message she received from Taeyeon, "I wanted to tell everyone about this but I didn't. I got so surprised after getting this, I even slapped my face."
TAEYEONIn the reply she received, Taeyeon wrote, "Oh my! You are Lovelyz's main vocalist, right? You once told me that you are my fan. I remember that."
TAEYEONTaeyeon went on to say, "You gain comfort by listening to my song? Well then, I think I should be the one to thank you. I know it's pretty hot out there but cheer up!"

After seeing their adorable interaction, their fans commented, "JIN must be so touched.", "Taeyeon is so sweet and thoughtful.", "Two of my favorite vocalists! Yay!", and so on.

(Credit= 'LOVELYZ' V LIVE, 'girlsgeneration' 'lvlz8' Facebook)

(Kang Eunbee, SBS Star)  
