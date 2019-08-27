[SBS Star] 5 Dramas That Helped IU to Get Her Name out There as an Actress

The public only thought of IU as a talented singer-songwriter who made a huge success in her teens until she started her acting career in 2011.But as IU kept making an effort to step out of her comfort zone and improve her acting skills, she slowly but surely gained a popularity as an actress.After a few years, it even reached a point where it was no longer awkward or weird to refer to her as an actress since the improvements she has shown were simply remarkable.IU truly did her best to push herself to the limit and reach her full potential while filming different genres of drama instead of just sitting there and letting her past achievements define her.Let's take a look at these five dramas which played a huge role in helping IU to get her name out there as an actress!(Credit=KBS, SBS, tvN)(Kang Eunbee, SBS Star)