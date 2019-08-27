SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 5 Dramas That Helped IU to Get Her Name out There as an Actress
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] 5 Dramas That Helped IU to Get Her Name out There as an Actress

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.08.27 17:09 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] 5 Dramas That Helped IU to Get Her Name out There as an Actress
The public only thought of IU as a talented singer-songwriter who made a huge success in her teens until she started her acting career in 2011.

But as IU kept making an effort to step out of her comfort zone and improve her acting skills, she slowly but surely gained a popularity as an actress.

After a few years, it even reached a point where it was no longer awkward or weird to refer to her as an actress since the improvements she has shown were simply remarkable.

IU truly did her best to push herself to the limit and reach her full potential while filming different genres of drama instead of just sitting there and letting her past achievements define her.

Let's take a look at these five dramas which played a huge role in helping IU to get her name out there as an actress!

1. KBS 'Dream High 1' (2011)
Poster for IU's dramasIU
2. KBS 'The Producers' (2015)
Poster for IU's dramasIU
3. SBS 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo' (2016)
Poster for IU's dramasIU
4. tvN 'My Mister' (2018)
Poster for IU's dramasIU
5. tvN 'Hotel Del Luna' (2019)
Poster for IU's dramasIU
(Credit=KBS, SBS, tvN)

(Kang Eunbee, SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992