[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Has His First Encounter with the Team for His Upcoming Movie
Actor Lee Kwang Soo met his new team for his upcoming movie for the first time.

On August 26, film distribution company SHOWBOX unveiled some photos from the first meeting the team for a new disaster comedy movie 'Sinkhole' (literal title) recently had.Lee Kwang SooThe photos showed a group photo of the team and Lee Kwang Soo, actors Cha Seung Won and Kim Sung Kyun doing a table read.

As the actors all hopped into their role so well, the room filled with loud clapping sounds at the end of the table read.Lee Kwang SooAfter the table read, Lee Kwang Soo commented, "It's a pleasure to be joining such an amazing team of people. I hope we'll all have a great time while shooting our movie."

Cha Seung Won said, "I totally fell in love with the script when I first read it. It was hilarious. I can already see that our shooting's going to be fun."

Kim Sung Kyun also said, "I'm looking forward to building great memories with you guys. Let's go!"Cha Seung WonKim Sung KyunThe story of 'Sinkhole' revolves around a man 'Park Dong-won' (Kim Sung Kyun) who finally purchases a home after 11 years.

But one day, a sinkhole swallows his home, and he gets trapped there.

Lee Kwang Soo will play the role of 'Kim Seung-hyun', who gets trapped in the house with Park Dong-won―his supervisor―during his visit.

Cha Seung Won will act the character named 'Jung Man Soo'―Park Dong-won's neighbor.

Meanwhile, 'Sinkhole' is set to hit the theaters next year.

(Credit= SHOWBOX)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star)   
