[SBS Star] Multiple YG Entertainment Trainees Reportedly in Search for New Agencies

Multiple trainees who are under YG Entertainment are reportedly searching their ways to leave the agency.According to various reports, multiple YG Entertainment trainees are looking for new agencies, and some of them have already signed the contract.A source from the industry revealed, "They are currently in discussion with other agencies about potentially transferring from YG Entertainment."The source continued, "Some of them are trainees who appeared on 'YG Treasure Box' and 'Produce X 101'. Some have already left YG Entertainment and signed contracts with new agencies, while the others are in the final stages of agreements about their contracts."Industry insiders speculated that a massive number of YG Entertainment trainees are planning to leave the agency since it will be hard for them to make their debut anytime soon.YG Entertainment has been under the public's eyes for the past months due to various controversies surrounding them.(Credit= YG Entertainment, Mnet)(SBS Star)