SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Multiple YG Entertainment Trainees Reportedly in Search for New Agencies
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Multiple YG Entertainment Trainees Reportedly in Search for New Agencies

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.08.27 10:37 수정 2019.08.27 10:38 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Multiple YG Entertainment Trainees Reportedly in Search for New Agencies
Multiple trainees who are under YG Entertainment are reportedly searching their ways to leave the agency.

According to various reports, multiple YG Entertainment trainees are looking for new agencies, and some of them have already signed the contract.
경찰, YG엔터 사옥 압수수색
A source from the industry revealed, "They are currently in discussion with other agencies about potentially transferring from YG Entertainment."

The source continued, "Some of them are trainees who appeared on 'YG Treasure Box' and 'Produce X 101'. Some have already left YG Entertainment and signed contracts with new agencies, while the others are in the final stages of agreements about their contracts."
YG EntertainmentYG EntertainmentIndustry insiders speculated that a massive number of YG Entertainment trainees are planning to leave the agency since it will be hard for them to make their debut anytime soon.

YG Entertainment has been under the public's eyes for the past months due to various controversies surrounding them.

(Credit= YG Entertainment, Mnet)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992