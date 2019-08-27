SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Gang Dong Won Experienced FOMO in High School Because of His Looks?
[SBS Star] Gang Dong Won Experienced FOMO in High School Because of His Looks?

Actor Gang Dong Won shared his own experience with FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) while talking about the incident that happened in high school.

Recently, an interview Gang Dong Won did with Taiwanese media outlet ETtoday a year ago resurfaced online.

Whilst talking about his personal life, the reporter asked, "Have you ever doubted your friendship?"
Gang Dong WonGang Dong Won replied, "I went to a boarding high school and when I went there, I never got to see my roommates because they were always out."
Gang Dong WonHe continued, "They got out every night and it made me feel like they left me out on purpose at one point."

But later on it turned out that his roommates had a valid reason for abandoning him in the dorm.
Gang Dong WonGang Dong Won said, "It turns out that they were sneaking out to meet girls. I felt extremely betrayed after finding that out."
Gang Dong WonHe continued, "They later explained that it was because the girls would never look at them if they take me with them. Some friend!"

Upon reading this interview, his fans commented, "Yep. I would've done the exact same thing.", "Well, you can't blame them.", "Take a look in the mirror. Then, you'll understand what they are talking about.", and so on.

(Credit= YG Entertainment)

(Kang Eunbee, SBS Star)    
