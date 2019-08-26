[SBS Star] GFRIEND YERIN Congratulates Apink HAYOUNG's Solo Debut & Red Velvet JOY's Comeback

YERIN of K-pop girl group GFRIEND showed her support to HAYOUNG of girl group Apink and JOY of Red Velvet by sending them a truck loaded with delicious snacks and drinks.On August 24, HAYOUNG updated her Instagram with two new photos with a caption, "Thank you, YERIN!"The photos were of HAYOUNG and JOY posing in front of a pink snack truck sent by YERIN.Above the snack truck, there was a banner that said, "Hey you two, let me congratulate you on making solo debut and comeback! I love you so much! 96 FOREVER!"Next to the writing, there was a photo of YERIN with her lips out, looking as if she is sending her kisses to HAYOUNG and JOY.A little while later, JOY also shared photos of herself with HAYOUNG on her Instagram.In the caption, JOY wrote, "You are the best, YERIN! Thank you for the gift."Since YERIN, HAYOUNG and JOY were all born in 1996, they became close friends very quickly.It is said that they hang out with each other whenever they have time, and even volunteer together.Meanwhile, HAYOUNG made her solo debut with 'Don't Make Me Laugh' and Red Velvet returned with 'Umpah Umpah' this month.(Credit= '_ohhayoung_' '_imyour_joy' 'gfriendofficial' Instagram)(Lee Narin, SBS Star)