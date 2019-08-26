SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] SHINee ONEW·EXO XIUMIN·VIXX N & More K-pop Stars to Join Military Musical
[SBS Star] SHINee ONEW·EXO XIUMIN·VIXX N & More K-pop Stars to Join Military Musical

Male Korean celebrities who are currently serving their mandatory military duty will star in an upcoming military musical together.

On August 26, the Republic of Korea Army revealed the cast list of their upcoming military musical 'Return: The Promise of the Day' (literal translation).
Military musical ReturnSome of the confirmed cast include ONEW (SHINee), XIUMIN (EXO), N (VIXX), Jo Kwon (2AM), Kim Sung Kyu and Lee Seong Yeol (INFINITE), Yoon Jisung (Wanna One) and actor Kim Min-suk.
Cast members of ReturnCast members of ReturnCast members of ReturnCast members of Return'Return: The Promise of the Day' will be about excavating the remains of war heroes, who sacrificed their own lives to protect South Korea during the Korean War.

The cast and the production team hope to convey the message that the country would not be where it is today without their noble sacrifices.

Meanwhile, 'Return: The Promise of the Day' will be performed from October 22 to December 1 at Olympic Park's Woori Finance Art Hall, Seoul.

(Credit= Online Community, ROK Army)

(SBS Star) 
