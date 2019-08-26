SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kim Sae Ron Enjoys Summer Vacation with Her Gorgeous Sisters
[SBS Star] Kim Sae Ron Enjoys Summer Vacation with Her Gorgeous Sisters

기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Sae Ron Enjoys Summer Vacation with Her Gorgeous Sisters
Actress Kim Sae Ron and her two younger sisters Kim Ah-ron and Kim Ye-ron went on their summer vacation together.

On August 25, Kim Sae Ron shared two photos of herself, Kim Ah-ron and Kim Ye-ron on her Instagram.

In the caption, she wrote, "A trip with my sisters ♥ You guys slept throughout the time when I was driving, but it's all good. I mean, as long as you guys had a good time haha."Kim Sae Ron, Kim Ah-ron, Kim Ye-ronThe photos showed Kim Sae Ron, Kim Ah-ron and Kim Ye-ron posing for photos on the beach in Gangneung.

It looks slightly cloudy for a day on the beach, but their happy facial expressions suggest that the weather did not get in the way of them having fun.

It seems like Kim Sae Ron, Kim Ah-ron and Kim Ye-ron chose to go on a trip to solidify their sisterhood, and concluded now was the best time to do so since the days are still far from being cold.Kim Sae Ron, Kim Ah-ron, Kim Ye-ronWhat caught the most attention of Kim Sae Ron's followers was the three girls' beauty.

Not only one, but all of them were just hauntingly beautiful that it was hard to take their eyes off them.

They looked much alike in some ways, but they definitely gave off a similar vibe.

These photos seem to prove that good genes run in Kim Sae Ron's family.
Kim Sae Ron, Kim Ah-ron, Kim Ye-ronMeanwhile, Kim Ah-ron and Kim Ye-ron recently made debut as an actress as well.

(Credit= 'ron_sae' Instagram, 'Kim Sae Ron' Mini Homepage)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star) 
