[SBS Star] Lee Minho Gives the Best Kind of Advice to Fan Who Has a Jealous Boyfriend

Actor Lee Minho put a smile on everyone's faces with a clever advice he gave to one of his fans while listening to their problems.On August 23, Lee Minho held a live broadcast to interact with his fans from all over the world.On this day, Lee Minho did his best to listen to their stories with the help of the few who could speak different languages starting from English to Korean.In the middle of the broadcast, one fan from China asked, "My boyfriend is Korean, and he always gets mad because I like you too much."Then, Lee Minho replied, "Quit me for a while and pay more attention to your boyfriend. That way, you can have a healthier relationship."His fans could not stop smiling after hearing his response since it not only made sense, but also showed how much he cares about his fans.Whilst talking about his upcoming project, Lee Minho said, "Actually, the script for SBS' drama 'The King: The Eternal Monarch' (literal translation) is already out. We will start filming next month if it's possible."After seeing this live broadcast, his fans commented, "Now that's one clever advice.", "Can't wait for your next drama.", "Well, I'll choose you over my boyfriend lol.", and many more.Meanwhile, 'The King: The Eternal Monarch' is scheduled to be aired in 2020.(Credit= 'actorleeminho' Instagram)(Kang Eunbee, SBS Star)