[SBS Star] SuperM Reportedly off to Dubai For Music Video Filming

SuperM, SM Entertainment's new 'joint group' that brings together the members from SHINee, EXO, and NCT, is heading to Dubai to film the group's debut music video.On August 26, SHINee's TAEMIN, NCT's MARK and TAEYONG were spotted at Incheon International Airport departing for Dubai.They will reportedly be joined there by EXO's BAEKHYUN and KAI, as well as NCT's LUCAS and TEN.As previously reported, SuperM is a boy group that consists of seven members from SM Entertainment's existing boy groups, which aims to create a super synergy together as one group.As all seven members are well-proven to be the main performers of each group, all eyes are on SuperM's grand debut that is set to take place in October.(Credit= SM Entertainment, 'SuperM' YouTube)(SBS Star)