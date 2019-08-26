[SBS Star] 'My Little Old Boy' Captures Super Junior HeeChul Fanboying Over ITZY

K-pop boy group Super Junior's member HeeChul expressed great love for girl group ITZY.On August 25 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', HeeChul was seen spending his time watching series and playing a game at home.Just before he started playing a game with actress Kim Ga-yeon, HeeChul said to her, "I can only play a game until 4PM today."When Kim Ga-yeon asked why, HeeChul explained with a smile, "I have to watch 'Inkigayo' (SBS' music show) today. ITZY is having its comeback stage."However, HeeChul was so absorbed in his game that he forgot to check the time; it was already 5PM by the time he checked it.As soon as HeeChul found out that it was 5PM, he quickly stopped gaming and told Kim Ga-yeon, "Wait, I have to go watch TV now."HeeChul added, "I'm so sorry, but I'll have to stop our game for a bit. I really have to watch 'Inkigayo'."Then, HeeChul ran to the living room only to discover that 'Inkigayo' was all over already.With disappointment in his eyes, he walked back to his computer room and resumed his game.(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy, 'OfficialItzy' Facebook)(Lee Narin, SBS Star)