[SBS Star] V Goes on a Yacht Trip with Park Seo Jun & Choi Woo Shik!
[SBS Star] V Goes on a Yacht Trip with Park Seo Jun & Choi Woo Shik!

작성 2019.08.26 11:39 수정 2019.08.26 11:42 조회수
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] V Goes on a Yacht Trip with Park Seo Jun & Choi Woo Shik!
K-pop boy group BTS' member V, actor Park Seo Jun, and another actor Choi Woo Shik enjoyed a beautiful sunset on a yacht.

On August 24, Park Seo Jun shared a video of Choi Woo Shik leaning on a fence which he took during their yacht trip.
Choi Woo ShikIn the video, Choi Woo Shik was trying to capture a beautiful moment with his cell phone before the sun goes down.
Park Seo JunHours later, a picture which he took at that very moment was uploaded on his Instagram account, and his fans were finally able to put the pieces together even though there was no caption explaining the details of their trip at all.
BTS VOn the same day, V posted a picture of himself sitting on what it seems to be a yacht on the group's Weverse and hinted that he also joined Park Seo Jun and Choi Woo Shik's little trip.

After seeing these pictures of them, their fans commented, "We love all three of you to the moon and back!", "A yacht trip? Sounds so fancy.", "This is how I want to spend my vacation in 10 years.", and many more.

(Credit= 'dntlrdl' 'bn_sj2013' Instagram, BTS Weverse, CJ Entertainment)

(Kang Eunbee, SBS Star)   
