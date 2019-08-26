[SBS Star] 'Seoul International Drama Awards' to Broadcast Live on SBS News YouTube

The 'Seoul International Drama Awards 2019' (SDA 2019) will exclusively be broadcasted live on SBS News YouTube channel.
As the world's largest-ever drama awards ceremony, 'SDA 2019' will feature 270 television dramas from 61 different countries around the world.
With renowned actors including Ji Chang Wook, Lee Chung Ah, Jang Na-ra, Kim Dong-wook, and director Park Chan-wook's attendance, the red carpet event will take place prior to the main ceremony.
Two Korean dramas have been nominated among the strong contenders of 'SDA 2019'―KBS' 'To Jenny' and MBC's 'Special Labor Inspector, Mr.Jo' in the Program Category.
Actress Shin Hae Sun ('The Hymn of Death') and actor Kim Dong-wook ('Special Labor Inspector, Mr.Jo') have also been nominated in the Individual Category.
Founded in 2006, 'Seoul International Drama Awards' is an annual awards ceremony which honors excellence in television drama productions worldwide.
The grand prize will be given to one drama with the most outstanding artistry, originality, and popularity among the categories: TV Movie, Mini-series, Serial Drama, and Comedy.
Meanwhile, 'SDA 2019' is set to be held at Kyung Hee University's Grand Peace Hall on August 28 at 6PM KST.
The red carpet event as well as the main ceremony will be broadcasted live on SBS News YouTube channel at 4:30PM KST.
(Credit= SDA 2019, SBS, MBC, KBS)
(SBS Star)