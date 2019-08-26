SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'Seoul International Drama Awards' to Broadcast Live on SBS News YouTube
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] 'Seoul International Drama Awards' to Broadcast Live on SBS News YouTube

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.08.26 11:27 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Seoul International Drama Awards to Broadcast Live on SBS News YouTube
The 'Seoul International Drama Awards 2019' (SDA 2019) will exclusively be broadcasted live on SBS News YouTube channel.

As the world's largest-ever drama awards ceremony, 'SDA 2019' will feature 270 television dramas from 61 different countries around the world.
SDA 2019With renowned actors including Ji Chang Wook, Lee Chung Ah, Jang Na-ra, Kim Dong-wook, and director Park Chan-wook's attendance, the red carpet event will take place prior to the main ceremony.
SDA 2019Two Korean dramas have been nominated among the strong contenders of 'SDA 2019'―KBS' 'To Jenny' and MBC's 'Special Labor Inspector, Mr.Jo' in the Program Category.
Shin Hae SunKim Dong-wookActress Shin Hae Sun ('The Hymn of Death') and actor Kim Dong-wook ('Special Labor Inspector, Mr.Jo') have also been nominated in the Individual Category.

Founded in 2006, 'Seoul International Drama Awards' is an annual awards ceremony which honors excellence in television drama productions worldwide.
SDA 2019The grand prize will be given to one drama with the most outstanding artistry, originality, and popularity among the categories: TV Movie, Mini-series, Serial Drama, and Comedy.

Meanwhile, 'SDA 2019' is set to be held at Kyung Hee University's Grand Peace Hall on August 28 at 6PM KST.

The red carpet event as well as the main ceremony will be broadcasted live on SBS News YouTube channel at 4:30PM KST.

(Credit= SDA 2019, SBS, MBC, KBS)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992