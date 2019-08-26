SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Yook Sungjae Shares His Plans to Have His Wedding Broadcast Live on Instagram?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Yook Sungjae Shares His Plans to Have His Wedding Broadcast Live on Instagram?

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.08.26 10:32 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Yook Sungjae Shares His Plans to Have His Wedding Broadcast Live on Instagram?
K-pop boy group BTOB's member Yook Sungjae described what sort of wedding he dreams of having.

On August 25 episode of SBS' television show 'Master in the House', the cast members―Yook Sungjae, comedian Yang Se-hyung, singer Lee Seung Gi and actor Lee Sang Yun described what their dream wedding is like.Yook SungjaeWhen it was Yook Sungjae's turn to talk about his dream wedding, he said, "I'm not sure if this would even be possible, but it's something that I have thought about before."

He continued, "I want to broadcast my wedding through Instagram."

Upon hearing Yook Sungjae's intriguing wedding plan, Lee Sang Yun laughed and responded, "Wouldn't that make your fans feel sad?"

Yook Sungjae answered, "No, I don't think it that way. I believe they'll feel like they're also invited to the wedding."
Yook SungjaeLee Seung Gi commented, "Oh, I see what you mean. Can I just say this about Sungjae's live wedding idea though?"

He went on, "I think it either means Sungjae is just that trendy or... Too addicted to social media."

As soon as Lee Seung Gi said that it might be because he is an Instagram addict, Yook Sungjae as well as all the other cast members burst into laughter.
 

(Credit= SBS Master in the House)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992