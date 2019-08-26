[SBS Star] Yook Sungjae Shares His Plans to Have His Wedding Broadcast Live on Instagram?

K-pop boy group BTOB's member Yook Sungjae described what sort of wedding he dreams of having.On August 25 episode of SBS' television show 'Master in the House', the cast members―Yook Sungjae, comedian Yang Se-hyung, singer Lee Seung Gi and actor Lee Sang Yun described what their dream wedding is like.When it was Yook Sungjae's turn to talk about his dream wedding, he said, "I'm not sure if this would even be possible, but it's something that I have thought about before."He continued, "I want to broadcast my wedding through Instagram."Upon hearing Yook Sungjae's intriguing wedding plan, Lee Sang Yun laughed and responded, "Wouldn't that make your fans feel sad?"Yook Sungjae answered, "No, I don't think it that way. I believe they'll feel like they're also invited to the wedding."Lee Seung Gi commented, "Oh, I see what you mean. Can I just say this about Sungjae's live wedding idea though?"He went on, "I think it either means Sungjae is just that trendy or... Too addicted to social media."As soon as Lee Seung Gi said that it might be because he is an Instagram addict, Yook Sungjae as well as all the other cast members burst into laughter.(Credit= SBS Master in the House)(Lee Narin, SBS Star)