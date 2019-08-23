SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] One Member of WINNER Confesses that He Has a Crush on IU
[SBS Star] One Member of WINNER Confesses that He Has a Crush on IU

K-pop boy group WINNER's member JINU revealed he has such a huge crush on singer IU that he even hopes to meet her outside work.

On August 23, JINU guested on MBC FM4U's radio show 'Kim Shin-young's Music Party'.JINUDuring the talk, the host Kim Shin-young asked JINU, "Is there anything you really wish to do before the year ends?"

When JINU answered, "I actually would like to feature in a movie.", Kim Shin-young asked if there was anyone who he wanted to work with.

JINU responded with a shy smile, "It would be great if I could film a movie with IU."

He went on, "I really like IU. I like her songs, too. I heard her drama 'Hotel Del Luna' is good, but am not watching it on purpose. Because that way, I can watch all episodes at once whenever I want to."JINU and IUThen, Kim Shin-young said, "Wow, you are one big fan. How about you send her a message now?"

JINU commented, "Now? Umm... Okay. Hi, IU. You seem like you are good friends with my fellow member MINO. I'm so jealous of him."

He nervously continued, "I would love to work with you for my music and movie if I ever get a chance. But I... I also would love to meet you outside work. Like... Hang out together some time and stuff..."

After sending her this cute message, JINU shrieked and laughed in embarrassment. JINU and IU(Credit= MBC FM4U Kim Shin-young's Music Party, 'iu.loen' 'OfficialYGWINNER' Facebook)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star)   
