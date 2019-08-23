[SBS Star] BTS Promotes the Beauty of Korea with Its New Pictorial

K-pop boy group BTS let the world know how beautiful Korea truly is through its new pictorial.On August 22, BTS shared 18 pictures on the group's Facebook page under the title, 'BTS 2019 SUMMER PACKAGE in KOREA Preview'.The members release a new pictorial every summer and this year, they chose a very special place and props for their photoshoot to show off the two things that Koreans are most proud of at once―their cultural heritage and BTS.The photoshoot took place in one of the countries' prettiest Hanok village located in Jeonju, Jeolla Province and the members utilized different items such as Korean traditional hat (gat), fan, and mask.It seemed like they wanted to introduce Korean culture and everything related to that through their pictorial since it not only showed how handsome they are, but also helped their fans to understand how much aesthetic value Korean culture has.The fans who saw these pictures commented, "That hat looks really cool.", "I already ordered it.", "This is by far my favorite!", and many more.Meanwhile, the full pictorial is scheduled to be released on September 26.(Credit='bangtan.official' Facebook)(Kang Eunbee, SBS Star)