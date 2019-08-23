SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JUNGKOOK Wows Everyone While Doing the 'Bottle Cap Challenge'

K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK fluttered the hearts of many while doing the famous 'bottle cap challenge'.

On August 20 episode of BTS' variety show 'Run BTS! 2019', the members gathered around and paid a visit to one lake in Cheongpyeong, Gyeonggi-do for a very special occasion―their summer outing.
BTSOn this day, the members held a barbecue party after trying out different types of water sports and playing the games that the show's production team prepared beforehand.

But in the middle of the barbecue party, V suddenly got up and vanished without a word.
BTSEveryone wondered where he went but later on, it turned out that he was just looking for a bottle of water that he could use to do the 'bottle cap challenge'.
BTSJIMIN bravely went first, but he kicked the whole bottle instead of taking the cap off and unintentionally splashed the water to the cameraman who was standing in front of him.
BTSThen, JUNGKOOK who has a black belt in Taekwondo (Korean martial art) confidently stepped forward. 
BTSEveryone screamed as JUNGKOOK did the kick since he not only aimed it perfectly, but also succeeded in only taking the cap off.
 
The ones who saw this epic scene commented, "Wow. Is there anything that you can't do?", "I knew it. Kookie is perfect.", "This is the best bottle cap challenge I've ever seen!"

(Credit= 'BTS' V LIVE)

(Kang Eunbee, SBS Star)    
