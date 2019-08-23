[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi & Suzy Show Off a Perfect Chemistry in 'VAGABOND'

Actor/singer Lee Seung Gi and actress/singer Suzy were seen boasting an amazing chemistry in the recently-released photos.On August 22, SBS' upcoming drama 'VAGABOND' shared some photos of Lee Seung Gi and Suzy during the shooting of the drama.The photos showed Lee Seung Gi and Suzy having a good time as well as going through a tough time together.It is unknown what their exact relationship is, but it certainly seems like they have built an intimate relationship.Their happy smile and soft eyes suggest how much they enjoy each other's company and care for one another.In 'VAGABOND', Lee Seung Gi will play the role of an ambitious action actor 'Cha Dal-geon'.Cha Dal-geon's nephew dies in a mysterious plane crash one day and Cha Dal-geon tries to uncover the truth behind the accident.Suzy will act the character named 'Ko Hae-ri', a charismatic National Intelligence agent.Meanwhile, 'VAGABOND' is scheduled to broadcast its first episode on September 20.(Credit= SBS VAGABOND)(Lee Narin, SBS Star)