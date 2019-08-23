SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Min Young Spotted Enjoying Her Holidays with Jessica in Spain
작성 2019.08.23
Korean actress Park Min Young enjoyed the beautiful scenery of Spain with a former member of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation Jessica, her long-time best friend.

On August 17 and 18, Park Min Young shared a few pictures on her Instagram which she took in Majorca, Spain during her summer vacation.
Park Min Young & JessicaBut the pictures she uploaded had one thing in common and it was the fact that they all looked like they were taken by someone else.
Park Min Young & JessicaNaturally, her fans wondered whether she took someone else to Spain.

They then noticed that Jessica too uploaded the pictures of herself she took in Majorca on the same day.

Back in December 2018, Jessica revealed during an interview she did with an online platform mydaily that she and Park Min Young go way back, and they have been friends more than a decade.
Park Min Young & JessicaIt seems like they wanted to strengthen their friendship while spending some quality time together in a far away land.

After seeing these pictures of them, their fans commented, "Aww... Friendship goals!", "Both of them look so stunning!", "I wish me and my bestie could also grow old together.", and many more.

(Credit= 'jessica.syj' 'rachel_mypark' Instagram, 'Sy__Jessica' Weibo)

(Kang Eunbee, SBS Star)  
