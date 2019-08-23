[SBS Star] ITZY YUNA Got Scouted by JYP Ent. at a Music Festival When She Went to See BTOB?

YUNA of K-pop girl group ITZY unveiled an intriguing story of how she got scouted by her management agency JYP Entertainment.On August 21 episode of MBC Standard FM's radio show 'Idol Radio', ITZY made a guest appearance.During the opening, YUNA said something that made the host Jung Ilhoon of BTOB completely surprised.YUNA said, "Actually, my older sister was a huge fan of BTOB. Back in 2015, she wanted to go to this music festival where BTOB was scheduled to perform. So, I went with her."She continued, "An interesting thing happened at that music festival; one JYP Entertainment's casting agent scouted me there."She added, "I went for an audition at JYP Entertainment a few days later, and they took me in. So, yeah. That's how I got into JYP Entertainment."Upon hearing YUNA's story, Jung Ilhoon gasped and commented, "Wow, that is so awesome! I can't believe it!"Then, he playfully added, "See this, everyone? If you like BTOB, then you will get lucky. We bring you luck, you know."After about three years of training under JYP Entertainment, YUNA made debut as a member of ITZY on Febuary 12, 2019.(Credit= 'IDOL RADIO' NAVER V LIVE, CUBE Entertainment, JYP Entertainment)(Lee Narin, SBS Star)