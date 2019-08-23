SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] ITZY YUNA Got Scouted by JYP Ent. at a Music Festival When She Went to See BTOB?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] ITZY YUNA Got Scouted by JYP Ent. at a Music Festival When She Went to See BTOB?

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.08.23 11:19 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] ITZY YUNA Got Scouted by JYP Ent. at a Music Festival When She Went to See BTOB?
YUNA of K-pop girl group ITZY unveiled an intriguing story of how she got scouted by her management agency JYP Entertainment.

On August 21 episode of MBC Standard FM's radio show 'Idol Radio', ITZY made a guest appearance.Idol RadioDuring the opening, YUNA said something that made the host Jung Ilhoon of BTOB completely surprised.

YUNA said, "Actually, my older sister was a huge fan of BTOB. Back in 2015, she wanted to go to this music festival where BTOB was scheduled to perform. So, I went with her."

She continued, "An interesting thing happened at that music festival; one JYP Entertainment's casting agent scouted me there."

She added, "I went for an audition at JYP Entertainment a few days later, and they took me in. So, yeah. That's how I got into JYP Entertainment."Idol RadioUpon hearing YUNA's story, Jung Ilhoon gasped and commented, "Wow, that is so awesome! I can't believe it!"

Then, he playfully added, "See this, everyone? If you like BTOB, then you will get lucky. We bring you luck, you know."Idol RadioAfter about three years of training under JYP Entertainment, YUNA made debut as a member of ITZY on Febuary 12, 2019.

(Credit= 'IDOL RADIO' NAVER V LIVE, CUBE Entertainment, JYP Entertainment)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992