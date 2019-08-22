SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] EXO SUHO to Feature in a Short Film that Is Part of a Meaningful Project
2019.08.22
[SBS Star] EXO SUHO to Feature in a Short Film that Is Part of a Meaningful Project
K-pop boy group EXO's leader SUHO has decided to join a meaningful project.

On August 22, media outlet Star News reported that SUHO, actor Shin Ha Kyun and actress Kim Seul Ki have confirmed to lead a short film 'Gift' (literal title) together.SUHO, Shin Ha Kyun, Kim Seul Ki'Gift' is director Heo Jin-ho's second special project in collaboration with one electronics company.

In the previous project, Heo Jin-ho produced a short film 'Two Lights: Relumino' inspired by a virtual reality mobile application that was especially made for the blind.

Actor Park Hyung Sik and actress Han Ji Min had starred in 'Two Lights: Relumino', where both stars played the role of a visually impaired character.Park Hyung Sik and Han Ji MinThis time, the short film will be about students doing research on thermography and people who are trying to better the world.

It has been said the running time will be around 30 minutes.

The shooting for 'Gift' is scheduled to kick off in the end of this month.SUHO, Shin Ha Kyun, Kim Seul Ki(Credit= SM Entertainment, SBS funE, Noon Company, Cheil Worldwide)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star) 
