[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Burns with Charisma in the First 'VAGABOND' Stills

Actor/singer Lee Seung Gi was seen burning with charisma in the first 'VAGABOND' stills.On August 22, SBS' upcoming drama 'VAGABOND' released the first set of Lee Seung Gi's publicity stills for 'VAGABOND' online.In the stills, Lee Seung Gi is surrounded by a serious mood where it looks like his house.What draws the attention next are his bulky muscles, his tattoos that says 'god of battles' and some scars on his face.All of this shows he has successfully transformed himself into his action actor character.'VAGABOND' is a spy drama that will depict a journey of a man 'Cha Dal-geon' (Lee Seung Gi) discovering and dealing with corruption in the country.'Cha Dal-geon' is a bold guy who is not afraid to face and push through obstacles there may be waiting for him in order to get what he wants.One day, he loses his nephew in a mysterious plane crash and finds out it was not an accident but planned after all.Then, he starts his journey to uncover the truth behind this "accident".Meanwhile, 'VAGABOND' starring Lee Seung Gi and actress/singer Suzy recently confirmed to air its first episode on September 20.(Credit= SBS VAGABOND)(Lee Narin, SBS Star)