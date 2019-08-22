SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Red Velvet IRENE Presents a 'Game-changing' Photo Card for the New Album
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Red Velvet IRENE Presents a 'Game-changing' Photo Card for the New Album

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.08.22 16:35 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
IRENEFans of K-pop girl group Red Velvet don't really know how to react to one of the photo cards of the group's leader IRENE.

On August 20, Red Velvet dropped a new mini album 'The ReVe Festival - Day 2'.
Red VelvetAs you all know, random photo cards included in the physical copies of the album always excite loyal fans; making them to open an online 'exchange market' to collect them all.

But for the latest album of Red Velvet, IRENE included a 'shadow' photo card of herself; making her fans all confused.
IRENEThe photo card does not show IRENE's beautiful face at all, but literally feature her shadow instead.

Of course, there are two more photo cards of IRENE and three each for the other four members of Red Velvet, but their fans are praying not to get this "too unique" photo card of IRENE.
Red VelvetMeanwhile, Red Velvet is scheduled to make appearance on various music shows to showcase the newest performance of the group, 'Umpah Umpah'.

You can watch the title track's music video below:
 

(Credit= SM Entertainment, 'SMTOWN' YouTube, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992