[SBS Star] Red Velvet IRENE Presents a 'Game-changing' Photo Card for the New Album

Fans of K-pop girl group Red Velvet don't really know how to react to one of the photo cards of the group's leader IRENE.On August 20, Red Velvet dropped a new mini album 'The ReVe Festival - Day 2'.As you all know, random photo cards included in the physical copies of the album always excite loyal fans; making them to open an online 'exchange market' to collect them all.But for the latest album of Red Velvet, IRENE included a 'shadow' photo card of herself; making her fans all confused.The photo card does not show IRENE's beautiful face at all, but literally feature her shadow instead.Of course, there are two more photo cards of IRENE and three each for the other four members of Red Velvet, but their fans are praying not to get this "too unique" photo card of IRENE.Meanwhile, Red Velvet is scheduled to make appearance on various music shows to showcase the newest performance of the group, 'Umpah Umpah'.You can watch the title track's music video below:(Credit= SM Entertainment, 'SMTOWN' YouTube, Online Community)(SBS Star)