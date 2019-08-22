SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Super Junior HeeChul & His Mother to Join 'My Little Old Boy'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Super Junior HeeChul & His Mother to Join 'My Little Old Boy'

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.08.22 15:53 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Super Junior HeeChul & His Mother to Join My Little Old Boy
HeeChul of K-pop boy group Super Junior and his mother have secured a regular spot on 'My Little Old Boy'.

On August 22, SBS 'My Little Old Boy' announced that HeeChul and his mother will be joining the show.My Little Old BoyMy Little Old BoyThey said, "HeeChul and his mother have decided to permanently join our show. You will be able to check out the 'real' daily life of HeeChul from an upcoming episode this weekend."

They continued, "When his mother first watched HeeChul's life with the other hosts in the studio, she was shocked at what she was seeing. She shook her head side to side and commented, 'What are you doing, HeeChul? You are a celebrity!'"

Lastly, they added, "HeeChul has a very interesting life. We are confident that our viewers will find it interesting as well."My Little Old Boy'My Little Old Boy' is a reality show that features a commentary from the mothers of 'old' celebrities watching a footage showing what their sons/daughters do in their everyday life.

Currently, singers Hong Jin Young, Kim Jong-kook, Kim Geon-mo, Tony Ahn, entertainers Park Soo-hong, Lee Sang Min and their mothers make a regular appearance.

Meanwhile, 'My Little Old Boy' airs every Sunday at 9:05PM KST.

(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992