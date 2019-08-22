SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] AB6IX DAE HWI Thanks BTS & BLACKPINK for Paving the Way to U.S. Market
[SBS Star] AB6IX DAE HWI Thanks BTS & BLACKPINK for Paving the Way to U.S. Market

2019.08.22
DAE HWI of K-pop boy group AB6IX expressed his thanks to boy group BTS and girl group BLACKPINK for paving the way to the U.S. market.

On August 19, Los Angeles' local news station KTLA dropped its interview with AB6IX during 'KCON 2019 LA' which was held at Staples Center, Los Angeles last weekend.
AB6IXDuring the interview, DAE HWI said, "KCON is like a party for K-pop stars to perform in the United States. It is our first time in LA as AB6IX, and we're so honored to be here."
AB6IXThen DAE HWI mentioned sunbae groups who paved the way for other K-pop artists to perform and showcase their talents in the States.

He said, "Seniors like BTS and BLACKPINK, they all opened the way of K-pop (to the U.S. market) for us."
BTS, BLACKPINKAB6IXMeanwhile, DAE HWI hosted 'KCON 2019 LA' as a special MC for three years in a row, ever since his initial debut as a member of K-pop project group Wanna One.

(Credit= 'KTLA 5' YouTube, 'AB6IX' Twitter, 'blackpinkofficial' Instagram, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
