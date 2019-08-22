SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Ahn Jae Hyeon Plans to Release the Full Kakaotalk Conversation with Koo Hye Sun
[SBS Star] Ahn Jae Hyeon Plans to Release the Full Kakaotalk Conversation with Koo Hye Sun

Actor Ahn Jae Hyeon reportedly plans to reveal the full chatroom conversation between him and his wife, actress Koo Hye Sun.

On August 22, it was reported that Ahn Jae Hyeon wants to reveal the full truth by releasing their Kakaotalk (instant messaging application) conversation.
Ahn Jae HyeonOne of the close acquaintances of Ahn Jae Hyeon told media outlets that Ahn feels "extremely victimized" from Koo Hye Sun's social media posts, and that he plans to reveal the "full truth" by the end of this week.
Ahn Jae Hyeon, Koo Hye SunBoth Ahn Jae Hyeon and Koo Hye Sun have been telling their sides of the story, with Ahn Jae Hyeon wants to divorce Koo Hye Sun when she doesn't.

Following the news reports, Koo Hye Sun took her personal Instagram to fire back at such claims, "I don't even use Kakaotalk. Stop with the useless preparations, you betrayer."
Koo Hye Sun(Credit= 'aagbanjh' 'kookoo900' Instagram, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)    
