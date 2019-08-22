[SBS Star] Ahn Jae Hyeon Reveals His Side of the Story; Koo Hye Sun Responds Back

Actor Ahn Jae Hyeon has personally opened up about his marriage with actress Koo Hye Sun, and Koo Hye Sun responded to Ahn's post.On August 21, Ahn Jae Hyeon took his personal Instagram account to share his side of the story about their impending divorce.Ahn Jae Hyeon explained that he had decided to speak up after Koo Hye Sun falsely accused him of contacting other women while drunk through the official statement relayed by her legal representative, and he also clarified that he had not spoken ill about his wife to their agency CEO.The actor also shared that they have been living apart and Koo Hye Sun sneaked into his apartment and went through his cell phone.Ahn Jae Hyeon revealed that he had to get a loan and sell his home to pay the full settlement amount that Koo Hye Sun demanded, and that he has been undergoing treatment for depression for a year and four months.Shortly after Ahn Jae Hyeon's post, Koo Hye Sun took her Instagram to directly respond to his post.Koo Hye Sun explained that the settlement amount was the half of Koo Hye Sun's donation instead of holding their wedding ceremony, interior decorations for Ahn Jae Hyeon's current home, and labor wages for the past three years of housework that was solely done by her.She also stated that she was the one who became depressed first, introducing a psychiatrist to Ahn Jae Hyeon, and that she saw and heard him talking to women over the phone while drunk with her own eyes and ears.Koo Hye Sun clarified that Ahn Jae Hyeon moved into a separate apartment not for the sake of their separation; but for his wish to focus on his acting, giving her the right to enter the apartment.She added, "When I asked him, 'What did I do wrong?', he told me that I'm not sexy, and he kept saying that he wanted to divorce me no matter what because my nipples weren't sexy. [...] I was a ghost that lived in our home. The woman you once loved so much has become a zombie."(Credit= 'aagbanjh' 'kookoo900' Instagram, SBS funE)(SBS Star)