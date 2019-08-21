SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo Captured Enjoying Her Vacation in France
Actress Song Hye Kyo was spotted in Cannes, France.

Recently, one Weibo user shared photos of Song Hye Kyo on vacation.

The uploader explained that the photos were taken when he/she was out roaming around Cannes, France one night not too long ago.Song Hye KyoSong Hye KyoThe photos showed Song Hye Kyo shopping at the night market and talking to some people who she was with.

Song Hye Kyo blended well with the locals by not over-dressing herself, but wearing a comfortable outfit.

Even though she had worn a hat that covered half of her face and only put on very little makeup, she looked absolutely beautiful.

It seemed those tricks were not enough to stop making her shine.Song Hye KyoMany guesses are that Song Hye Kyo is currently visiting cities in France with her staff members after wrapping up her schedule in Monaco at the end of last month.

(Credit= 'meitianaitiantian' Weibo)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star)  
