SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE Has a Twin Sister?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE Has a Twin Sister?

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.08.21 17:18 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE Has a Twin Sister?
K-pop boy group BTS' member J-HOPE and his older sister Jung Ji-woo look so much alike that it is making a lot of people surprised.

Recently, some photos of J-HOPE and Jung Ji-woo have been circulating online.

It was because people found their strong resemblance extremely fascinating.

They looked the same in every way, but they especially had the same facial shape, nose and smile.J-HOPEJ-HOPE and Jung Ji-woo's resemblance was unbelievably strong to the point where anyone would know they are related even if nobody told them about it.

When people look at their photos, a lot of them asked, "They are twins, right?"

However, they always ended up gasping in astonishment after discovering that they were in fact four years apart.J-HOPEOne other thing many people talked about was their stunningly great looks.

They wrote comments such as, "They are both such beauty!", "Does anyone else think that 'Jung' siblings have the most gorgeous smile in this world?", "Wow, I'm speechless. Are they really humans like me? But why do I look like this? Haha.", and so on.J-HOPE(Credit= 'mejiwoo103' Instagram, Online Community, 'BTS_twt' Twitter)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992