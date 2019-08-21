[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE Has a Twin Sister?

K-pop boy group BTS' member J-HOPE and his older sister Jung Ji-woo look so much alike that it is making a lot of people surprised.Recently, some photos of J-HOPE and Jung Ji-woo have been circulating online.It was because people found their strong resemblance extremely fascinating.They looked the same in every way, but they especially had the same facial shape, nose and smile.J-HOPE and Jung Ji-woo's resemblance was unbelievably strong to the point where anyone would know they are related even if nobody told them about it.When people look at their photos, a lot of them asked, "They are twins, right?"However, they always ended up gasping in astonishment after discovering that they were in fact four years apart.One other thing many people talked about was their stunningly great looks.They wrote comments such as, "They are both such beauty!", "Does anyone else think that 'Jung' siblings have the most gorgeous smile in this world?", "Wow, I'm speechless. Are they really humans like me? But why do I look like this? Haha.", and so on.(Credit= 'mejiwoo103' Instagram, Online Community, 'BTS_twt' Twitter)(Lee Narin, SBS Star)