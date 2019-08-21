[SBS Star] ITZY YEJI Shows How Makeup Can Change One's Vibe

K-pop girl group ITZY's leader YEJI proved that she cannot be defined by one thing while pulling off very different makeup looks.Recently, one of YEJI's fans compiled the pictures of YEJI wearing a natural and heavy makeup to demonstrate the difference between the two.Back in high school, YEJI only put on the tiniest bit of makeup and usually went for the girl-next-door look when she had to perform on stage or had to look presentable.With her shiny long hair, straight eyebrows, and rosy cheeks, YEJI looked so sweet and adorable that she could light up the whole room with just her smile.However, her style changed a little after she made her debut as the leader of ITZY, and she started to give off a slightly different vibe.Her cat-eye and ponytail created a perfect harmony and made her look like a little but brave and determined kitten who is willing to do anything to get what she wants.Also, YEJI's new and improved eyebrows matched the vibe of the group's debut title track 'DALLA DALLA' so perfectly and helped her to portray the concept of the song more easily.Upon seeing these pictures of YEJI, her fans commented, "I simply cannot choose. I love them both.", "She truly has numerous charms.", "I think there is no one who could pull off a ponytail better than she does.", and so on.(Credit= Online Community, 'OfficialItzy' Facebook)(Kang Eunbee, SBS Star)