[SBS Star] IZ*ONE Lee Chae Yeon Hilariously Reacts After Unexpectedly Finding Money in Her Pocket
[SBS Star] IZ*ONE Lee Chae Yeon Hilariously Reacts After Unexpectedly Finding Money in Her Pocket

작성 2019.08.21 15:20
[SBS Star] IZ*ONE Lee Chae Yeon Hilariously Reacts After Unexpectedly Finding Money in Her Pocket
K-pop project girl group IZ*ONE's member Lee Chae Yeon made everyone laugh with her hilarious reaction she had shown after unexpectedly finding money in her pocket.

On August 20, the members of IZ*ONE arrived at Gimpo International Airport to catch a flight to Tokyo, Japan.

After getting out of their van, they all stood in front of the crosswalk and waited for the lights to change.

While waiting, Lee Chae Yeon put her hand in her pocket on the right side of her shorts.Lee Chae YeonA second later, she looked up at cameras around with a confused look on her face.

Then, she held a 10,000 won (approximately 8 dollars) note up in the air that looked like it had been washed in a washing machine.

As her fellow member Kwon Eun Bi glanced at Lee Chae Yeon, wondering what was going on, she showed her the note.

Kwon Eun Bi and Lee Chae Yeon immediately burst out laughing when their eyes met.Lee Chae YeonLee Chae YeonAfterwards, Lee Chae Yeon was seen saying to Kwon Eun Bi, "I know, right? I must have forgotten to take the note out before I put it in the wash."

Fans found this really cute and funny and left comments like, "I'm cracking up right now!", "Haha her face though!", "How cute is she going to get?", and so on.Lee Chae Yeon(Credit= Online Community)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star)  
