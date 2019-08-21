[SBS Star] Former Girls' Generation Jessica Allegedly Facing Lawsuit Against Chinese Agencies

K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's former member Jessica (Jessica Jung) is reportedly facing a lawsuit against two Chinese entertainment companies.According to Asia Today's report on August 21, Jessica was ordered to pay over 2 billion won (approximately 1.7 million dollars) to her former Chinese management agencies.Jessica reportedly lost both her first and second trials against Beijing Arbitration Commission's such order.Back in 2016, Jessica's management agency Coridel Entertainment signed a contract with the two Chinese agencies, and the two agencies obtained the exclusive management rights over Jessica's promotions in China until February 2019.However, the Chinese agencies submitted a formal request to Beijing Arbitration Commission, claiming that Jessica violated the exclusive rights of the contract.The request demanded Jessica's side to pay for consultation fees, a penalty for breach of contract, and undivided profits.Then in November 2017, Beijing Arbitration Commission ruled in favor of the two agencies, and demanded Jessica to pay them back.Jessica's side argued that she did not violate any terms of the contract, submitting another appeal to the Supreme Court.(Credit= 'jessica.syj' Instagram)(SBS Star)