[SBS Star] '95-line' Friends Comment on BTOB Yook Sungjae's Leadership Skills
[SBS Star] '95-line' Friends Comment on BTOB Yook Sungjae's Leadership Skills

작성 2019.08.21
Yook Sungjae of K-pop boy group BTOB's friends revealed what sort of leader he is.

On August 20 episode of JTBC's television show 'Idol Room', Yook Sungjae, model Baik Kyung-do, boy groups TEEN TOP's RICKY, former BOYFRIEND's members YOUNGMIN and KWANGMIN made a guest appearance.idol 95-line friendsDuring the talk, the so-called '95-line' guys mentioned how greatly they get along with one another.

They said, "We hang out with each other about eight times a week. We would meet up after a super busy day as well."idol 95-line friendsThen, the hosts Jung Hyung Don and Defconn asked how they normally organize their meetups.

They explained, "Sungjae is our leader. So, he organizes everything from our general gatherings to trips."

KWANGMIN said, "But the thing is, Sungjae never listens to me; my opinions always get disregarded."

RICKY nodded and commented, "I feel you, KWANGMIN. I throw him quite a lot of ideas too, but he doesn't even consider them."idol 95-line friendsIn response to their criticism, Yook Sungjae said, "You guys are never organized though! You just say this and that, but have no idea how to make those plans actually happen."

He went on while shaking his head side to side, "Sometimes, they would give me so many different ideas at the same time. They then expect me to somehow put those ideas together and present it to them."

Lastly, he added with a laugh, "Now that I'm leading a group of people, I can see the struggles that Seo Eunkwang might have had when he was leading BTOB."

(Credit= JTBC Idol Room, 'kyung___d' 'yook_can_do_it' Instagram)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star)  
