[SBS Star] 6 Female K-pop Artists Who Made More Than 3 Comebacks in the Past Year

'WJ PLEASE?' (September 9, 2018)

'WJ STAY?' (January 8, 2019)

'For the Summer' (June 4, 2019)

'KISS, KICKS' (October 11, 2018)

'LOCK END LOL' (May 14, 2019)

'WEEK END LOL' (August 8, 2019)

'REMEMBER ME' (September 10, 2018)

'THE FIFTH SEASON' (May 8, 2019)

'FALL IN LOVE' (August 5, 2019)

'WARNING' (September 4, 2018)

'Noir' (March 4, 2019)

'LALALAY' (August 27, 2019)

'Summer Magic' (August 6, 2018)

'RBB' (November 30, 2018)

'The ReVe Festival' Day 1 (June 19, 2019)

'The ReVe Festival' Day 2 (August 20, 2019)

'BDZ' (September 12, 2018)

'YES or YES' (November 5, 2018)

'#TWICE2' (March 13, 2019)

'FANCY YOU' (April 22, 2019)

'Breakthrough' (July 24, 2019)

There is one news that all K-pop fans love to hear―the news that their favorite artists are gearing up for their comeback.But sadly, such news is not something that they can hear every few months since it takes a considerable amount of effort and time to release a new album.The reason it takes such a long time is that there are so many processes that they have to go through before announcing their return such as recording their track, learning a new choreography, and filming a music video.However, some of them succeeded in doing the impossible and managed to release more than three albums in just a year (12 months) and made their fans' dreams come true.Let's take a look at these six K-pop artists who made more than three comebacks in the past year!(Credit= 'officialsunmi' 'JYPETWICE' 'RedVelvet' 'official.ohmygirl' 'WekiMeki' 'officialcosmicgirls' Facebook)(Kang Eunbee, SBS Star)