SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 6 Female K-pop Artists Who Made More Than 3 Comebacks in the Past Year
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] 6 Female K-pop Artists Who Made More Than 3 Comebacks in the Past Year

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.08.21 17:41 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] 6 Female K-pop Artists Who Made More Than 3 Comebacks in the Past Year
There is one news that all K-pop fans love to hear―the news that their favorite artists are gearing up for their comeback.

But sadly, such news is not something that they can hear every few months since it takes a considerable amount of effort and time to release a new album.

The reason it takes such a long time is that there are so many processes that they have to go through before announcing their return such as recording their track, learning a new choreography, and filming a music video.

However, some of them succeeded in doing the impossible and managed to release more than three albums in just a year (12 months) and made their fans' dreams come true.

Let's take a look at these six K-pop artists who made more than three comebacks in the past year!

1. WJSN
WJSN
'WJ PLEASE?' (September 9, 2018)
WJSN
'WJ STAY?' (January 8, 2019)
WJSN
'For the Summer' (June 4, 2019)

2. Weki Meki
Weki Meki
'KISS, KICKS' (October 11, 2018)
Weki Meki
'LOCK END LOL' (May 14, 2019)
Weki Meki
'WEEK END LOL' (August 8, 2019)

3. OH MY GIRL
OH MY GIRL
'REMEMBER ME' (September 10, 2018)
OH MY GIRL
'THE FIFTH SEASON' (May 8, 2019)
OH MY GIRL
'FALL IN LOVE' (August 5, 2019)

4. SUNMI
SUNMI
'WARNING' (September 4, 2018)
SUNMI
'Noir' (March 4, 2019)
SUNMI
'LALALAY' (August 27, 2019)

5. Red Velvet
Red Velvet
'Summer Magic' (August 6, 2018)
Red Velvet
'RBB' (November 30, 2018)
Red Velvet
'The ReVe Festival' Day 1 (June 19, 2019)
Red Velvet
'The ReVe Festival' Day 2 (August 20, 2019)

6. TWICE
TWICE
'BDZ' (September 12, 2018)
TWICE
'YES or YES' (November 5, 2018)
TWICE
'#TWICE2' (March 13, 2019)
TWICE
'FANCY YOU' (April 22, 2019)
TWICE
'Breakthrough' (July 24, 2019)

(Credit= 'officialsunmi' 'JYPETWICE' 'RedVelvet' 'official.ohmygirl' 'WekiMeki' 'officialcosmicgirls' Facebook)

(Kang Eunbee, SBS Star)       
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992