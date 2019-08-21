[SBS Star] Big Hit Entertainment to Hold Global Audition for New Girl Group with Source Music

Big Hit Entertainment will be holding a joint global audition with Source Music to debut a new girl group.On August 21, Big Hit Entertainment held a corporate briefing led by the agency head producer/CEO Bang Si-hyuk.During the event, Bang Si-hyuk said, "There has been a lot of change in our internal structure. Our number of employees has almost quadrupled, and we are currently working on shifting into a multi-label company."He continued, "We are stepping up our reform efforts by specializing in various areas, one of which supported by Source Music."Then Bang Si-hyuk made the grand announcement, "Big Hit Entertainment and Source Music are jointly launching a global audition soon. With CBO(Chief Brand Officer) Min Hee-jin's lead, the audition will be held for the debut lineup of a new girl group. We hope everyone will look forward to the audition."Back in July, Big Hit announced that the agency has acquired Source Music, K-pop girl group GFRIEND's agency.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)