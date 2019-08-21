SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Big Hit Entertainment to Hold Global Audition for New Girl Group with Source Music
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Big Hit Entertainment to Hold Global Audition for New Girl Group with Source Music

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.08.21 11:37 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Big Hit Entertainment to Hold Global Audition for New Girl Group with Source Music
Big Hit Entertainment will be holding a joint global audition with Source Music to debut a new girl group.

On August 21, Big Hit Entertainment held a corporate briefing led by the agency head producer/CEO Bang Si-hyuk.
Big Hit EntertainmentDuring the event, Bang Si-hyuk said, "There has been a lot of change in our internal structure. Our number of employees has almost quadrupled, and we are currently working on shifting into a multi-label company."

He continued, "We are stepping up our reform efforts by specializing in various areas, one of which supported by Source Music."
Big Hit EntertainmentThen Bang Si-hyuk made the grand announcement, "Big Hit Entertainment and Source Music are jointly launching a global audition soon. With CBO(Chief Brand Officer) Min Hee-jin's lead, the audition will be held for the debut lineup of a new girl group. We hope everyone will look forward to the audition."

Back in July, Big Hit announced that the agency has acquired Source Music, K-pop girl group GFRIEND's agency.

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992