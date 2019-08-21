SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] TXT Delays Comeback for the Second Time with More Members' Health Concerns
K-pop rookie boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT)'s management agency Big Hit Entertainment has shared an update on the group's future activities.

On August 20, Big Hit Entertainment shared an announcement on the agency's official social media account informing that TXT' comeback will be delayed to October.
TXTThe group was originally scheduled to make an August comeback, but has already delayed once to late September due to SOOBIN's conjunctivitis (pink eye) and YEONJUN's back injury.

In the newly-released announcement, the agency informed that TAEHYUN and HUENINGKAI have contracted conjunctivitis.
TXTBecause of their inability to proceed with music video filming or production for the comeback album, they ultimately decided to delay the comeback for the second time to late October.
TXTSince the medical staff advised not to perform on stage, TXT will attend the scheduled appearances at '2019 Soribada Best K-music Awards' and 'Kansai Collection 2019 Autumn & Winter', but will not perform at either event.

You can read Big Hit Entertainment's full statement below.
TXT(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
