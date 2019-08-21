[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS RM & V Demonstrates the Most Ingenious Way to Make a Heart Sign

RM and V of K-pop boy group BTS melted their fans' heart by expressing their love to them in the most adorable way.On August 19, a video titled, '[BANGTAN BOMB] Behind the stage of 'Boy With Luv' (Heart ver.) - BTS' was uploaded on BTS' official YouTube channel.In the video, the members were looking for ways to express their love to their fans during the performance as they were about to wrap up the promotional activity of 'Boy With Luv' with one last stage.However, coming up with such means was not easy since they had to find a way to make a heart in the middle of the performance without breaking the flow of their stage.Fortunately, RM and V were able to make it work after a few attempts, and the fans just could not stop smiling after seeing this adorable scene.Later on, RM and V spectacularly carried out their plan on stage and finished the rest of their performance with utmost perfection.Upon seeing this video, their fans commented, "Why can't I stop smiling?", "They have an amazing chemistry.", "I'm going to make this my profile pic. I just love it so much.", and many more.Meanwhile, all members of BTS are currently taking some time off from all activities before making their comeback.(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube)(Kang Eunbee, SBS Star)