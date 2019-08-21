SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS RM & V Demonstrates the Most Ingenious Way to Make a Heart Sign
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS RM & V Demonstrates the Most Ingenious Way to Make a Heart Sign

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.08.21 15:52 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS RM & V Demonstrates the Most Ingenious Way to Make a Heart Sign
RM and V of K-pop boy group BTS melted their fans' heart by expressing their love to them in the most adorable way.

On August 19, a video titled, '[BANGTAN BOMB] Behind the stage of 'Boy With Luv' (Heart ver.) - BTS' was uploaded on BTS' official YouTube channel.
BTSIn the video, the members were looking for ways to express their love to their fans during the performance as they were about to wrap up the promotional activity of 'Boy With Luv' with one last stage.
BTSHowever, coming up with such means was not easy since they had to find a way to make a heart in the middle of the performance without breaking the flow of their stage.
BTSFortunately, RM and V were able to make it work after a few attempts, and the fans just could not stop smiling after seeing this adorable scene.
BTSLater on, RM and V spectacularly carried out their plan on stage and finished the rest of their performance with utmost perfection.
 

Upon seeing this video, their fans commented, "Why can't I stop smiling?", "They have an amazing chemistry.", "I'm going to make this my profile pic. I just love it so much.", and many more.

Meanwhile, all members of BTS are currently taking some time off from all activities before making their comeback.

(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube)

(Kang Eunbee, SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992