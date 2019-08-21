[SBS Star] Kang Daniel's Fan Meeting Host Tells What the Singer Is Like Behind the Camera

K-pop artist Kang Daniel's host for Singapore fan meeting Matt Liu shared what his real personality was like.On August 16 (local time), Kang Daniel held his first-ever solo fan meeting tour 'color on me' at Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore.The next day, Matt Liu took to his Instagram to share his experience of working with Kang Daniel.Matt Liu wrote a long comment under a photo of himself and Kang Daniel, and had nothing but compliments to say about Kang Daniel.The comment goes as follows:After emceeing for Kang Daniel, I totally get why he truly is K-pop's national idol. We often know a celeb onstage, on-screen... But there were a few moments that had me totally convinced that Kang Daniel is absolutely lit and legit.As far as first impressions go, he was simply next level. At the press conference, when the interpreter was translating, I'd whisper prompts to him and he'd always acknowledge, make eye contact and whisper back 'Thank you' with a smile. He didn't have to. But he did.During the fan meeting, there were moments when I went off script; teaching him Singlish, teasing him about his abs, rigging the games so that fans win and he forfeits, asking him to say something to fans in English, slipping in questions for fans about Wanna One and his fandom name and sneaking a durian on stage for him.None of this was planned. Perhaps some of it I shouldn't have asked or done cos I (still) might get into trouble. But Daniel was really spontaneous and game, giving the best experience and memory for his fans.He was also very sincere. After the fan video when he was feeling sentimental, and gave a really heartfelt speech―as the interpreter was translating, I leaned over to tell him I'll be wrapping up the fan meeting, but he signaled back saying he still wanted to say more to the fans. I think everyone truly felt his love, gratitude and sincerity. He is just as real behind the scenes.Before the show started, he gathered up with his dancers encouraging them one by one and as he was stepping up on the platform, his dancers were shouting war cry 'Hwaiting!' to him. After the event, he actually went into their room to personally thank them for their effort and hard work.When I apologized to him for some unscripted moments and especially getting him to try the durian on stage (I was honestly afraid he might've been pissed), he was totally cool about it and said 'Nah, it's fine. Don't worry about it. It was fun.', again and always with a smile.Then, it was time for us to say thank you and goodbye in private. He said 'Thank you, too.' and bowed. There were no cameras and media around at that time. He didn't have to, but he did. This is real Kang Daniel: humble, gracious, genuine, sincere and legend.Fans' response to Matt Liu's comment included, "Wow, so many details. Thanks a lot for sharing your experience with us!", "This is exactly the reason why I can't ever stop loving Kang Daniel!", "I'm crying! Daniel is such a great person.", and so on.Meanwhile, Kang Daniel is scheduled to resume 'color on me' with a show in Bangkok, Thailand on September 7 (local time).(Credit= 'mattzachliu' Instagram, KONNECT Entertainment)(Lee Narin, SBS Star)