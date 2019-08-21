[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun's Legal Representative States She Has No Intention of Divorcing Ahn Jae Hyeon

Actress Koo Hye Sun's legal representative has released an official statement regarding her and her husband actor Ahn Jae Hyeon's divorce.On August 20, Koo Hye Sun's legal representative Chong Kyung-seok (LIWU Law group) issued the following statement:As Koo Hye Sun's legal representative, we hearby stating Koo Hye Sun's official position on the issue of her divorce with Ahn Jae Hyeon through this press release.First, we would like to relay Koo Hye Sun's regret at causing concern and worry to the fans who have watched over her entertainment career and her marriage.While Koo Hye Sun had 'discussed' divorce with Ahn Jae Hyeon, but she never 'agreed' to divorce.She currently has no intention of getting divorced, and we would like to clarify that there are no grounds to rupture the marriage.There was a draft of their divorce agreement that has gone back and forth between the two, but the document has never been signed or sealed.As Koo Hye Sun has already revealed, it is true that she took steps to discuss divorce after receiving extreme stress from Ahn Jae Hyeon's weariness in their marriage, lost of trush, treachery, and his frequent and intimate calls with a number of women while drunk.However, after Koo Hye Sun's mother received a mental trauma and her state of health worsened, and out of her will to protect her family life, Koo Hye Sun clearly stated on her social media that she has no intention for divorce.Koo Hye Sun's care for her mother and her will to protect her family still have not changed.Therefore, we are letting you know that articles about Koo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyeon's divorce being mutually agreed upon are completely false and groundless.Additionally, Koo Hye Sun has confirmed that she can no longer able to trust her agency, who unilaterally managed their actors' private life, and she hopes to amicably end her exclusive contract with the agency.If the agency does not cooperate, then there will be no choice but to take legal action.We hope that there will be no more speculative news articles without any evidence regarding Koo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyeon's divorce.Koo Hye Sun once again expresses her regret for causing public concern through her private matter, and we will work to resolve the issue as soon as possible.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)