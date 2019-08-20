SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JISOO Just Loves JENNIE's Puffy Face?
JISOO of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK was spotted adoring her fellow member JENNIE to bits.

On August 16, the four members of BLACKPINK arrived at Gimpo International Airport to head to Osaka, Japan for their promotion.

As it was still very early in the morning, they all looked pretty sleepy.

JENNIE's face on this day especially looked a little swollen than usual and it seemed like JISOO found her face extremely cute.JENNIE and JISOOWhile walking side by side, JISOO kept catching a glimpse of JENNIE and grinning from ear to ear.

After a while, JISOO could not help herself but put her hands below JENNIE's chin to share the cuteness that her puffy face has to fans in front of them.

When JISOO's hands were below her chin, JENNIE still could not open her eyes properly due to sleepiness.JENNIE and JISOOJENNIE and JISOOIt did not take long until these photos spread to fans who were not there, and they left comments such as, "Yes, this is the kind of JEN-SOO moment that I love!", "JISOO will always be JENNIE's biggest fangirl!", Cuteness overload!", and so on.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK welcomed its third debut anniversary on August 8.

(Credit= 'noblesse116' 'PaintItBlack_JN' Twitter)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star) 
