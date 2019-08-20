SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] All SM Ent. Boy Group Members Have Been the Center of Attention Even Before Debut?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] All SM Ent. Boy Group Members Have Been the Center of Attention Even Before Debut?

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.08.20 18:22 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] All SM Ent. Boy Group Members Have Been the Center of Attention Even Before Debut?
K-pop boy group members from SM Entertainment revealed that they all have been the center of attention because of their looks even before their debut.

In one past episode of JTBC's television show 'Knowing Brothers', CHANYEOL of EXO shared a story from his school days which made some of the show's hosts very jealous.
Knowing Brothers' guests and hostsWhilst explaining the one thing he used to do back in high school, CHANYEOL said, "I was extremely popular in high school because I was in girl group Girls' Generation's music video, and I was a trainee at SM Entertainment."
Knowing Brothers' guests and hostsThen, one of the hosts Kang ho-dong asked, "Could you feel the girls staring at you even when you are not looking at them?"
Knowing Brothers' guests and hostsCHANYEOL replied, "I could. I mean, even now, when I look at the pictures of myself from those days, I'm like, 'I was really fine.'"
Knowing Brothers' guests and hostsWhen Kang ho-dong asked SEHUN of EXO, "You probably had a similar experience, right?", he answered, "I think I was way more popular than CHANYEOL. No, I was just kidding."
Knowing Brothers' guests and hostsSEHUN added, "But I think all of you probably felt the same way. I could feel people staring at me whenever I go somewhere."
Knowing Brothers' guests and hostsKnowing Brothers' guests and hostsThen, HeeChul of Super Junior, BAEKHYUN, and KAI of EXO nodded as if they understand what he is talking about.

After seeing this episode, their fans commented, "I just can't relate to his story lol.", "We live in two different worlds because I'm like, 'Do I have something on my pants?' when people stare at me.", "Yep. He truly was handsome in high school", and many more.

(Credit= JTBC Knowing Brothers)

(Kang Eunbee, SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992