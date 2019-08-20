SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Hyun Bin Reveals He Wanted to Act with Son Ye-jin Again in a Different Project

Actor Hyun Bin revealed that he wished to partner up with actress Son Ye-jin in a different project.

On August 20, fashion magazine Esquire released its recent pictorial and interview with Hyun Bin for the September issue.
Hyun BinDuring the interview, Hyun Bin talked about Son Ye-jin, who will be co-starring in the upcoming drama 'Crash Landing of Love' (working title) along with him.

Hyun Bin said, "I have worked on 'THE NEGOTIATION' with her. There are times when I was surprised by her acting and it makes my heart fluttered. I thought, 'I want to try working with her again.'"

He continued, "We were on different sets during 'THE NEGOTIATION'. So I wanted to try acting with her in the same place, making eye contact, and breathing the same air. That opportunity came pretty quickly."
Hyun BinFeaturing Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin as the two leads, 'Crash Landing of Love' tells the story of a South Korean heiress who happens to crash-land in North Korea and gets saved by a North Korean officer.

Son Ye-jin takes on the role of the heiress 'Yoon Se-ri', while Hyun Bin plays the officer 'Ri Jung-hyuk' who ends up falling in love with her.

The drama is expected to be aired in the latter half of this year.

(Credit= Esquire/SBS funE, CJ Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
