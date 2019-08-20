[SBS Star] Hyun Bin Reveals He Wanted to Act with Son Ye-jin Again in a Different Project

Actor Hyun Bin revealed that he wished to partner up with actress Son Ye-jin in a different project.On August 20, fashion magazine Esquire released its recent pictorial and interview with Hyun Bin for the September issue.During the interview, Hyun Bin talked about Son Ye-jin, who will be co-starring in the upcoming drama 'Crash Landing of Love' (working title) along with him.Hyun Bin said, "I have worked on 'THE NEGOTIATION' with her. There are times when I was surprised by her acting and it makes my heart fluttered. I thought, 'I want to try working with her again.'"He continued, "We were on different sets during 'THE NEGOTIATION'. So I wanted to try acting with her in the same place, making eye contact, and breathing the same air. That opportunity came pretty quickly."Featuring Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin as the two leads, 'Crash Landing of Love' tells the story of a South Korean heiress who happens to crash-land in North Korea and gets saved by a North Korean officer.Son Ye-jin takes on the role of the heiress 'Yoon Se-ri', while Hyun Bin plays the officer 'Ri Jung-hyuk' who ends up falling in love with her.The drama is expected to be aired in the latter half of this year.(Credit= Esquire/SBS funE, CJ Entertainment)(SBS Star)