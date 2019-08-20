SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] SHINee MINHO Shines in the Newly-released 'Battle of Jangsari' Posters
[SBS Star] SHINee MINHO Shines in the Newly-released 'Battle of Jangsari' Posters

The upcoming historical blockbuster film 'Battle of Jangsari' has revealed a set of official posters ahead of its premiere.

On August 20, the production team of 'Battle of Jangsari' unveiled the two main posters for the upcoming film.
Battle of JangsariThe movie illustrates the story of a group of 772 soldiers who took part in a criticial battle at Jangsa-ri, just days before the Incheon Landing Operation during the Korean War.

Many of the soldiers who took part in this 'Jangsa-ri Battle' were teenagers, having trained for only two weeks before being thrown into the war zone.
Battle of JangsariIn the movie, the soldiers will be lead by Captain 'Lee Myung-joon' (actor Kim Myung-min), and Hollywood actress Megan Fox will also join the film as a war correspondent named 'Marguerite Higgins'.

K-pop boy group SHINee's member MINHO also takes on his first-ever lead role in a film; as the outgoing and yet charismatic troop leader 'Choi Sung-pil'.
Battle of JangsariMeanwhile, 'Battle of Jangsari' is scheduled to premiere in Korea on September 25.

(Credit= Warner Bros. Korea)

(SBS Star)
