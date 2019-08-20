SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] NU'EST MINHYUN Transforms Into an Olympic Fencer?
[SBS Star] NU'EST MINHYUN Transforms Into an Olympic Fencer?

Fans of K-pop boy group NU'EST are in love with the pictures of MINHYUN looking like an Olympic fencer.

On August 17, NU'EST attended 'KCON 2019 LA' which was held at Staples Center, Los Angeles.

On this day, the members hypnotized the audience with the stage of 'Dejavu', 'BET BET', 'Love Paint (every afternoon)', and a few other songs.
MINHYUNHowever, the one thing that really got their fans going that night was MINHYUN's beautiful stage costume which reminded everyone of one specific sport―fencing.
MINHYUNWith his white shirt that covered almost half of his neck, he looked like an up-and-coming fencer who is about to win his first championship.
MINHYUNThe way he looked in his outfit was so divine and beautiful that one of his fans even shared this picture of him looking like he is in an actual fencing match which she or he modified using Photoshop.
MINHYUNUpon seeing these pictures of MINHYUN, his fans commented, "He looks stunning in white. He should wear it more often!", "I think I'm having a heart attack.", "He looks so fine.", and so on.

Meanwhile, NU'EST will resume its world tour '2019 NU'EST TOUR: Segno' with the concert in Manila, the Philippines which will be held on August 31.

(Credit= Online Community, 'meanit_mh' '89ofh' 'Ashes_mh' Twitter)

(Kang Eunbee, SBS Star)   
