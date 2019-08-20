SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] X1 Unveils Debut Album Track List & Future Plans
[SBS Star] X1 Unveils Debut Album Track List & Future Plans

K-pop project boy group X1 who will be making its debut in just a week finally unveiled the name of its debut title track―'FLASH'.

On August 19, X1's management agency SWING Entertainment revealed that the group will make its debut on August 27 with its first mini album 'Soaring: QUANTUM LEAP'.
X1According to the agency, the fans will be able to enjoy seven songs in total including its title track, 'Stand Up', 'You Look the Prettiest When You Laugh' (literal translation), 'It's Okay' (literal translation), 'U GOT IT', 'MOVE', and 'X1-MA' through X1's debut album.
X1The members re-recorded three of the track―'X1-MA', 'MOVE', and 'U GOT IT' featured in 'Produce X 101'―so that the listeners could enjoy their version of the song.
X1X1's debut album will be released in two versions―'Soaring' and 'QUANTUM LEAP'―which represents the members' hope and will to leap forward, respectively.

In celebration of X1's official debut, Mnet will also be launching a new reality show 'X1 FLASH' on August 22 at 8PM KST.

Meanwhile, X1 will hold a 'Show-Con' (showcase and concert) on August 27 at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul after releasing its debut album on the same day at 6PM KST.

(Credit= SWING Entertainment)

(Kang Eunbee, SBS Star) 
