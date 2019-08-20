[SBS Star] VIDEO: VIXX KEN Talks About a Precious Birthday Gift that He Received from BTS JIN

K-pop boy group VIXX's member KEN mentioned the time when another boy group BTS' member JIN gifted him a necklace for his birthday.On August 16, VIXX's management agency Jellyfish Entertainment unveiled a new episode of 'VIXX TV3' on YouTube.This episode showed the behind the scenes of KEN's musical 'Mephisto' that went on from May 25 until July 28.While getting ready for his very last show in his waiting room, KEN suddenly walked towards his bag.KEN took a necklace out of it and showed it off to the camera, explaining that he had just purchased the necklace.KEN said, "Nice, right? It was my first time buying a necklace myself. It looked that nice."Then, he added, "Actually, JIN gave me a really nice necklace for my birthday once. I have no other necklaces at home except for that one."KEN and JIN are known to be very good friends with each other, and both fans are well-aware of it.After learning something new about their friendship, fans commented, "Awww I'm melting right now!", "We love this KEN-JIN friendship!", "Patiently waiting for them to tell us another one of these sweet stories.", and so on.(Credit= 'RealVIXX' YouTube, 'jaehwany0406' Twitter, Online Community)(Lee Narin, SBS Star)