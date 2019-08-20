SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] HB Entertainment to Take Legal Action Against Rumors Surrounding Koo Hye Sun·Ahn Jae Hyeon·Company CEO
In light of actress Koo Hye Sun and actor Ahn Jae Hyeon's divorce news, their agency HB Entertainment came forward to take legal actions against rumors about the two and the company's CEO.

On August 19, HB Entertainment released an official statement to respond to reports on Ahn Jae Hyeon "talking ill" about his wife Koo Hye Sun to the agency CEO Moon Bo-mi.

Some news reports speculated that Koo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyeon's life as a married couple had started to face problems once Koo joined HB Entertainment where Ahn belongs, and people have linked the matter with the CEO.
Koo Hye Sun, Ahn Jae HyeonTo this, HB Entertainment stated, "We recently received a request for a meeting from both for personal issues, and we gave practical advises for a peaceful result. As they have different perspectives on such private matter, however, it wasn't easy to give advice on this matter. Our standpoint was that we do not want the two to end their marriage."

The agency continued, "We felt sorry as both of them ended up having a parallel conclusion, but the two agreed to not let it affect those they work with, and they would not make any trouble for each other."

HB Entertainment concluded its statement by saying, "Our agency will help the two go back to their original work and do well. But we cannot tolerate the spread of false information any longer. We will be taking strong legal action without leniency against the defamation of character and spread of false rumors online about our agency actors and CEO."

(Credit= HB Entertainment, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
