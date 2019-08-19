[SBS Star] Fans Get Shocked After Finding Out How Much TWICE SANA Looks Like Her Mother's Past

The way SANA of K-pop girl group TWICE's mother looked in the past is coming as a shock to everyone, as she looked just like how SANA looks now.Recently, one past photo of SANA started going viral online.The photo showed 'baby' SANA with her mother enjoying a ride at an amusement park.When fans first saw this photo, they were all instantly drawn to SANA's overloading cuteness.A while after admiring this adorable 'baby' SANA, they began to notice other things about this photo.The next thing they noticed made their jaw completely dropped though.It was because they noticed a woman behind her who looked exactly like 'present' SANA.As everything about her was SANA, it confused them so much; they had to rub their eyes to make sure they truly were looking at what they were looking at.Then, they were informed that the woman in the photo was SANA's mother.After discovering who the SANA's twin-like person was, they left comments such as, "Hold on, are you really telling me that that is SANA's mom, not SANA herself?", "Oh, wow. They look the same!", "I see where SANA got her beauty from now!", and so on.(Credit= JTBC Knowing Brothers, Mnet TWICE's Private Life, 'JYPETWICE' Facebook, Online Community)(Lee Narin, SBS Star)